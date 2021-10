According to the West Seneca Police Department, Clinton has been closed between Weigand Street and Lowell Lane.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Part of Clinton Street is currently closed following a three-car crash in West Seneca.

According to the West Seneca Police Department, Clinton has been closed between Weigand Street and Lowell Lane. Police say traffic is being rerouted in that area.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.