Erie County Sheriff's Office announces traffic changes ahead of Bills vs Texans game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will take on the Houston Texans Sunday in Orchard Park at 1 p.m.

With the game only two days away, the Erie County Sheriff's Department is making sure drivers are aware of the traffic pattern change around Highmark Stadium.

Deputies are warning drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes if they are not attending the game. They are also suggesting that people who are unfamiliar with the parking lots and traffic patterns plan their trip in advance.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Abbott Road in front of the stadium will be closed to traffic in both directions and will remain closed until after the game.

After the game, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be a two-lane, one-way road headed east. Cars driving west of Fieldhouse Drive will only be able to drive westbound down Route 20A.

All of the stadium lots open at 9 a.m. The Sheriff's Office is asking people to not park their cars on the shoulder of the roadway. This is for pedestrian safety.