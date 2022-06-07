Officials provide update on $11.2M Abbott Road project

An $11.2 million project will refurbish Abbott Road from Meriden Street to Dorrence Avenue. Some of the improvements include a new road, sidewalks, and lighting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local, state, and federal officials were in South Buffalo to talk about more improvements happening to Abbott Road.

Every day about 10,000 vehicles drive through that area, and U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said Wednesday that the improvements are needed to attract more people to the area.

"This is an investment in jobs, an investment that will attract private sector investment, and it will greatly enhance the quality of life in the neighborhood in South Buffalo here, and thus the City of Buffalo," Higgins said.