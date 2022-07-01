Construction begins on affordable housing complex in the Fruit Belt

The Pilgrim Village Family and Senior complex will bring a total of 237 affordable apartments to the area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $93 million housing complex in the Fruit Belt neighborhood will replace an existing dilapidated housing complex.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that construction has begun on the Pilgrim Village Family and Senior complex.

The $93 million development will bring 237 new affordable apartments to the area. Of those units, 49 will be set aside for vulnerable seniors in need of on-site support to live independently.

"All New Yorkers deserve to live in homes that fit their needs and give them an opportunity to thrive," Hochul said. "These two new all-electric buildings will expand access to healthy homes for families and seniors in East Buffalo while helping us meet our aggressive climate goals, and address housing, food insecurity and the economic challenges that are the result of years of disinvestment and neglect in East Buffalo."

The first Pilgrim Village was built in 1979 and has since fallen into disrepair. They will be demolished in order to make way for two new multifamily buildings.

There will be 105 apartments for people 55 and older and 132 family apartments located in the adjacent building. The family building will include a community facility space and 5,000 feet of commercial space.

All of the apartments will be set aside for households with income at or below 60% of Area Median Income. Of the 237 apartments, 89 will be set aside for HUD Project-Based Section 8 rental assistance vouchers.