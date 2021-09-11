Lane closures expected Wednesday for part of Niagara Falls Boulevard

The NYSDOT says lane closures are due to railroad crossing repair work by CSX.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Anyone planning on driving down Niagara Falls Boulevard (US Route 62) on Wednesday should give themselves extra time as lane closures are expected on part of the roadway.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), lane closures are expected on Niagara Falls Boulevard at State Route 425 (Erie Avenue and Shawnee Road) in the City of North Tonawanda. Road closures will start at 8 a.m.

The NYSDOT says lane closures are due to railroad crossing repair work by CSX. The repair work is expected to last one day, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to slow down in work zones, where fines are doubled if caught speeding. Any drivers who are convicted of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could have their license suspended.