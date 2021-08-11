Kensington Expressway work to bring lane closures Wednesday night

The lane from the 33 outbound (eastbound) will be closed from the I-90 westbound ramp to the I-90 eastbound ramp.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bridge deck work on a section of the Kensington Expressway in Cheektowaga is set to take place Wednesday night.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) says work is expected to last for one day, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to slow down in work zones, where fines are doubled if caught speeding.