x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street intersection reopens to traffic

After being closed earlier this summer, the busy Allentown intersection has been reopened to traffic.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers and residents in Allentown will now be able to drive through the busy Allen Street and Elmwood Village intersection again.  

After being closed for most of the summer, the intersection opened on Monday afternoon.

The final piece of this year's Allen Street construction runs from College Street to Wadsworth, with a target completion date of October 15.

"This is a little different than a typical project - milling and paving. So that's typically what you'd see - you scrape off a bit of the pavement and then you do a quick repave. That's a quick one. This is a rebuilding of the infrastructure, so it's a bigger day, water lines, sewer lines. So this is a long-term project that just takes a little longer,"  the city of Buffalo's commissioner of public works, Nathan Marton said.

The intersection closure has been difficult for businesses in the area. The owner of Allentown Pizza told 2 On Your Side last week that the construction has cost him 20% in sales.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Allen St. Construction Impact Area Businesses

Before You Leave, Check This Out