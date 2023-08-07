Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street intersection reopens to traffic

After being closed earlier this summer, the busy Allentown intersection has been reopened to traffic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers and residents in Allentown will now be able to drive through the busy Allen Street and Elmwood Village intersection again.

After being closed for most of the summer, the intersection opened on Monday afternoon.

The final piece of this year's Allen Street construction runs from College Street to Wadsworth, with a target completion date of October 15.

"This is a little different than a typical project - milling and paving. So that's typically what you'd see - you scrape off a bit of the pavement and then you do a quick repave. That's a quick one. This is a rebuilding of the infrastructure, so it's a bigger day, water lines, sewer lines. So this is a long-term project that just takes a little longer," the city of Buffalo's commissioner of public works, Nathan Marton said.