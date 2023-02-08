An Allentown staple abruptly closes

Towne Restaurant, a community staple on Allen Street, closed its doors for good without warning longtime customers and employees.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's the end of an era on Buffalo's culinary scene.

The popular restaurant that has been booming for decades on Allen Street served its last plate on Monday. Towne Restaurant, a community staple on Allen Street, closed its doors for good without warning longtime customers and employees.

They've had an over 50-year run and called it quits Monday. 2 On Your Side reached out to the owners about the closure, and we're still waiting for them to respond. However, it appears time has run out for Towne Restaurant employees, who were seen exiting the building with supplies in hand.

"Towne Restaurant was friendly. The staff was amazing to talk to. Every time I went there, there was always a waitress that was recognizable," said one long-term customer, who added, "It's disheartening. It's such a staple in the Allentown area as well. Everybody knows of Towne."

Signs reading "temporarily closed during construction" hang from the restaurant's windows. Other establishments in the neighborhood say construction happening just outside the restaurant on Allen Street and Elmwood Ave has negatively impacted everyone's business.

The posted construction signs confuse customers because it leaves them thinking the restaurant will reopen once the street construction is complete at the end of the summer.

"I hope they do open back up because it's been a trademark of Allen Town," another loyal customer said.

He added, "The best thing is that it's always open. It's open super late. The food is quality. They have a wide variety of food. You can always go there for brunch."

That depends on what happens next because the building is for sale, and the property is being marketed as a "redevelopment opportunity." The building's owners say its 11,000 square feet with on-site parking has already attracted interest from potential buyers.

Rick Recckio with Recckio Real Estate and Development is the broker of the commercial property. He has the building listed with an undisclosed amount.