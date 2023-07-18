Construction at Allen & Elmwood should be finished next month

The latest phase in the Allen Street Complete Project should be finished by the end of the summer, according to the Buffalo DPW commissioner

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Normally a hot beautiful July evening would attract residents of Allentown to the various businesses that occupy the storefronts along the intersection of Allen Street and Elmwood Avenue.

But with the city of Buffalo closing the intersection to complete another phase of the Allen Street Complete project, the neighborhood was relatively quiet.

"This next phase is actually the final phase of completing the project," said Buffalo DPW Commissioner Nate Marton. "We think would be about five weeks complete."

The Allen Street Complete Project began in 2019. Phase 1 was completed in 2020 and Phase 2 didn't start until 2022 due to the pandemic. The same intersection was closed last year but patched for the winter.

Now DPW crews are completing the work.

"This is a full reconstruction as opposed to just as resurfacing," Marton said. "So that's why it's taking longer, we're digging down or placing utilities along the line.

The project has been frustrating for businesses near the intersection. While none of them were able to go on camera Tuesday night, four businesses that 2 On Your Side spoke to on the phone expressed disappointment that the prime weeks of summer business will be impacted by construction at a popular neighborhood intersection.

"To close them all at once for a time period wasn't going to be effective,' Marton said. "Again, it took a lot longer because it's not full reconstruction, as opposed to just the mill and repaving."

Marton says he understands the frustration, but the city had to do a phased approach to the construction.

"It's difficult, we get it, we want to get in and out of this last phase as quickly we can," Marton said. "We thank them for their patience."

If you normally travel in that area, you're asked to use the following detours:

Southbound traffic on Elmwood Avenue will detour left onto North Street, right onto Delaware

The reverse detour will be in place for northbound traffic – Right off Elmwood Avenue to Virginia Street, left onto Delaware Avenue, then left onto North Street, and right onto Elmwood.

Due to weight limits, southbound trucks and other over-size vehicles will be diverted off

Elmwood Avenue left onto W. Utica Street, right onto Main Street, and right onto Virginia to

reach Elmwood. Northbound trucks will travel the reverse detour.