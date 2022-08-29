Intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street to close starting next week

The intersection is expected to be closed until November for phase II construction on the Allen Street Complete Project.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers along Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street need to be aware of an upcoming intersection closure.

On Monday, the City of Buffalo informed residents that the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street will close starting Sept. 6 for utility and construction work. This construction is part of phase II of the Allen Street Complete Project.

The intersection is expected to be closed through November to accommodate the project. The city says the full intersection closure is necessary because the configuration of the intersection would not allow for work to be done if it remains open to even a reduced amount of traffic.

Drivers along Elmwood Avenue will be directed on a detour following North Street, to Delaware Avenue, then Virginia Street, before returning to Elmwood.

Trucks will be diverted off Elmwood Avenue onto West Utica Street, then to Main Street before following Virginia Street back to Elmwood Avenue because of weight restrictions.

Electronic message boards and traditional detour signs will be set up to alert drivers of closures and to direct them on the correct detour.

The Allen Street Complete Project includes the installation of a new 24-inch water line and telecommunications cables. The street bed and sidewalks will also be replaced, along with new lighting, landscaping, street furniture, and public art.

Phase I from Main St. to Delaware Ave. was finished in October 2020.