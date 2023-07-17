Intersection at Elmwood & Allen to close for construction work

The intersection will be closed through August so crews can complete work that began in 2022 as part of the Phase II Allen Street Complete Project

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The intersection at Elmwood Avenue and Allen Street will close beginning at 9am Monday for road work.

The intersection will be closed through August so crews can complete work that began in 2022 as part of the Phase II Allen Street Complete Project.

If you normally travel in that area, you're asked to use the following detours:

Southbound traffic on Elmwood Avenue will detour left onto North Street, right onto Delaware

The reverse detour will be in place for northbound traffic – Right off Elmwood Avenue to Virginia Street, left onto Delaware Avenue, and then left onto North Street, and right onto Elmwood.

Due to weight limits, southbound trucks and other over-size vehicles will be diverted off

Elmwood Avenue left onto W. Utica Street, right onto Main Street, and right onto Virginia to

reach Elmwood. Northbound trucks will travel the reverse detour.

Electronic message boards will also be placed to alert motorists of the closure and detours.