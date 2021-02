The Bulls scored 52 of their 82 points in the second half to win for the 11th time this season.

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team hit the road Wednesday night and found another gear against Toledo.

Buffalo outscored the Rockets 52-48 in the second half, lifting the Bulls to their 11th win of the season in an 82-73 final.

Sophomore Guard Dyaisha Fair scored 29 points to lead the way for the Bulls, who hit the boards hard, outrebounding Toledo 52-34.

Buffalo is now 11-5 on the season and 8-3 in Mid-American Conference play.