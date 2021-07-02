UB men's basketball team tops Miami 88-64 in balanced effort

Four players scored in double figures during Buffalo's home win.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The RedHawks won the first matchup, but that wasn't the case the second time around on Saturday.

Buffalo won it big, 88-64.

The Bulls came out hot and notch runs of nine and 11 points to pull ahead quick in the first half and gain some breathing room with a lead.

Buffalo shot 44 percent from the arc, including a half-court shot by Tra'von Fagan that helped the Bulls lead by 17 points at the end of the half.

In the second half, the Bulls continued their momentum. Overall, Buffalo recorded 28 defensive boards and 14 offensive boards for second-chance points.

BULLS WIN!!! Buffalo defeats Miami (OH) 88-64 to move to 8-6 on the year.



Four Bulls score in double figures led Graves and Skogman with 16 points each.



Buffalo returns to action on Tuesday against Western Michigan at 2pm.



The bench play was also huge for the Buffalo, with both Tra'von Fagan and David Skogman in double digits. Skogman also with a double-double.



A 6-foot-10 freshman, Skogman hasn't seen much playing time, but he got his chance Saturday and clearly made it count. He was a big reason UB walked away with the win.

"Coach talks about it everyday just sticking with the process being ready for your opportunity," said center said. "Today I was given that opportunity. It's great to have teammate and coaches that have full faith in my abilities. I was just ready when needed."

Added UB coach Jim Whitesell: "A good win for the guys. I mean, we have a big game coming up on Tuesday. It's a good win. Win at Ball State today against a good Miami team that's been playing really well."

Jayvon Graves and David Skogman led with 16 points. They were followed by Josh Mballa with 15 and Tra'von Fagan with 14 points.

Buffalo plays Western Michigan next on Tuesday. The Broncos are 4 -11 overall and 3-7 in Mid-American Conference play.