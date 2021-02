COVID-19 protocols have postponed the Bulls next two games.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The pandemic continues to deeply impact the University at Buffalo men's basketball schedule among others.

The Mid-American Conference announced the following postponements Monday evening due to COVID-19 protocols.

Tuesday, February 9 – Western Michigan at Buffalo

Friday, February 12 – Buffalo at Central Michigan

The Bulls have now had seven games either postponed or canceled this season.