Blue Jays get approval from Canada health; July 30 return likely

TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Blue Jays have received approval by top Canadian health officials with one last sign-off required by the the country’s immigration minister for an exemption that would allow them to play in Canada starting July 30.

That's according to an official familiar with the talks who spoke to The Associated Press.

The Blue Jays asked the federal government to allow them to play at Rogers Centre starting July 30 and wanted a response by Friday. An official confirmed the minister of immigration has the file and will make an announcement soon.