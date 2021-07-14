AP: Jays will have to wait for answer from Canadian Government

The Blue Jays are hoping to return to play games at Rogers Centre July 30th. The Associated Press reports they won't get approval by the weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays won’t find out by this weekend whether they will get permission from the federal government to play in Canada soon, a government official familiar with the talks told The Associated Press.

A team spokeswoman said the club continues to work with the federal government toward playing games at Rogers Centre starting July 30, and expected to receive a response by Friday.

But the government official familiar with the talks said the Blue Jays will not learn whether they will get to play in Toronto by the weekend.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because no one has been authorized to discuss the talks publicly.