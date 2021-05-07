Health official: Blue Jays trending toward return to Canada

Canada's deputy chief public health officer says the team's return to their Toronto ballpark is 'trending in a very good direction.'

OTTAWA, ON — Canada's deputy chief public health officer says the Toronto Blue Jays' return to their home ballpark is “trending in a very good direction.”

But Dr. Howard Njoo would not say when an announcement would be made. Toronto has played its home games this year in Dunedin, Florida, and Buffalo because of Canadian travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blue Jays also played all their home games in Buffalo last year. The team has applied for an exemption to the travel rules.

Njoo said there has been “a lot of good back-and-forth” between the Blue Jays and the government over the application.