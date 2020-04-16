LOS ANGELES — Top recruit Jalen Green says he is skipping college and has signed with the G League for next season, becoming the first player to take advantage of that route as a potential path to the NBA.

Green, a guard from Napa, California, who was considered by some as the No. 1 recruit in this year’s high school class, will be eligible for the 2021 NBA draft.

Green’s signing is different from the program that was expected to allow top players the chance to use the G League as a bridge between high school and the NBA. No player ever signed under that initiative. Green becomes the first high profile player to join the NBA professional pathway program, a new initiative by the G League.

The program is still being developed but its expected that others will follow Green. Its been reported that he will make much more than the $125 thousand dollars that the G League began offering as an option to select players in 2018. That program was for players who didn't want to play college basketball but weren't eligible for the NBA draft.

According to reports feedback to the G League demonstrated showed why the previous system didn't work. Many thought the salary was too low, players didn't like not knowing where they would play and how they would be allocated to teams.

The program Green will play in is still being developed. It won't be for any G league team or with an affiliation with an NBA franchise. Green will play under the G league umbrella focusing on draft preparation, basketball readiness and life skills.

In the new program the G League will create a "select team" that will play in a designated city. There will be a few roster spots for players who want to play professionally but not take the college basketball route. The rest of the roster will be filled by veteran players. Reports are that the "select team" will play far fewer games than the 50 game schedule G league teams play.

Memphis, Florida State an Auburn were among the schools recruiting Green. Other players may follow Green's lead.Green is a 6'6' shooting guard from Fresno, California.

The G League is also offering Green a full scholarship if he wants to get a college degree.

Its not known how many other top recruits might want to follow Green's lead but this development could certainly change the college and professional basketball world dramatically.

The last two number one picks to go straight to the NBA were LeBron James and Dwight Howard.

