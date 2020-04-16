BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Malik Zachery came out of West Genesee High School in Syracuse he had zero scholarship offers.

After two years at junior college that changed. Zachery had a number of offers, from the University at Buffalo, Mississippi, California and Central Florida. Zachery chose UB.

Zachery told Nico Tamurian of WSTM-TV NBC in Syracuse: "It was a good spot for me, family, obviously I have a lot of people that support me so it was a great decision for that. Playing for coach Whitesell, who's a great guy, you know they do good with (junior college) guards so I just felt like it was a great place for me to go."

Zachery is a 6-foot, 2-inch guard. He spent the last two years at Chipola College’s campus in Marianna, Fla. Injuries forced him to take a medical redshirt last season so he will have three seasons of eligibility at UB.

