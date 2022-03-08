Split Decision: Canisius women pull off upset, men come up short at MAAC Tourney

The 11th seeded Canisius women's basketball team knocked off Monmouth, while the men lost to Fairfield in Atlantic City.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Jesus Cruz tossed in 19 points and Fairfield rolled to a 72-50 victory over Canisius in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Conference tournament. Taj Benning had 15 points for the Stags (15-17). Akrum Ahemed topped the Golden Griffins (11-21) with nine points.

Earlier in the day, the Canisius women made headlines and history. They became the first 11-seed in MAAC tournament history to win a game by knocking off six-seed Monmouth 71-65.