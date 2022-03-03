College basketball roundup: Daemen, Buffalo, Niagara, Canisius wrap up regular seasons

Several Western New York college basketball teams were in action on Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Daemen women's basketball team punched its ticket to the ECC championship game on Sunday after defeating Roberts Wesleyan 84-62 on Saturday afternoon.

Tiara Filbert led all scorers for the Wildcats with 20 points.

The University at Buffalo women closed out their regular season with a dominating win 81-62 over Bowling Green. The UB earned its 16th Mid-American Conference win on the season for just the second time in program history.

On the men's side, Niagara closed out with a 83-52 win over Marist.

Niagara shot 54.4% from the field as Noah Thomasson had a career-high 27 points, and Marcus Hammond finished with 21 points.

Canisius went down to the wire hosting Siena, they were down by two with just 2 minutes, 37 seconds to go, when Malek Green tied it up.

The Golden Griffs would go ahead with a 3-pointer from Ahamadou Fofana to go ahead for good, and Canisius beat Siena, 67-64.