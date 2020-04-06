Sabres' Vesey: 'I hope to be a bigger part of the solution'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres forward Jimmy Vesey has spoken out against racism in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.
Vesey took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his feelings.
In the tweet, Vesey said he hopes to be a bigger part of the solution going forward. Along with his comments Vesey said he made a financial pledge to the Boston chapter of the NAACP.
A number of prominent NHL players have posted similar messages on social media in recent days.
