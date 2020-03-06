Brees blasted on Twitter for stance on kneeling during national anthem

The New Orleans Saints quarterback said he agreed with Colin Kaepernick's message but not the method.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is being blasted by many on twitter after expressing his feeling about those who kneel during the National Anthem.

Brees telling Pro Football Talk he's not a fan of it. Brees wasn't a fan of Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the anthem and that hasn't changed. Kaepernick did it as a protest over the way he feels people of color are treated in the United States.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.