Brees blasted on Twitter for stance on kneeling during national anthem

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is being blasted by many on twitter after expressing his feeling about those who kneel during the National Anthem.
Brees telling Pro Football Talk he's not a fan of it. Brees wasn't a fan of Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the anthem and that hasn't changed. Kaepernick did it as a protest over the way he feels people of color are treated in the United States.
"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.
Drew Brees has been trending on twitter because he's taking a beating for his comments. He has been consistent about kneeling during the anthem that its a sign of disrespect to the flag and country.
