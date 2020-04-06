Jayvon Graves returns to University at Buffalo for senior season

Graves had considered turning pro but the coronavirus pandemic helped change his mind.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will have Jayvon Graves in the lineup for his senior season.

Graves seriously considered going the professional route and giving up his last year of eligibility but tweeted out Wednesday night that he was returning to the Bulls.

Graves was a first-team All-MAC selection last season. He led the Bulls in scoring averaging 17.1 points per game.

He is the 23rd player in program history to crack the one thousand point mark and he is currently in 18th place on the all time scoring list with 1,080 points. There were only three games last season when Graves did not score in double figures.

UB coach Jim Whitesell said on the school's website: "Jayvon and I have had great dialogue through out this entire process and I am proud of the professionalism and maturity that he showed. I wish he would have had the opportunity to work out for some teams, but I know the feedback that he received will help him with his game and we can't wait to have him back on the court for the upcoming season."