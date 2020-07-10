Raiders place DT Maurice Hurst on COVID-19 reserve list

Hurst played against the Bills this past Sunday in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders have placed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Hurst is the first Raiders player placed on the list since the start of the regular season. The list is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.

Hurst didn’t attend the charity function last week that led the NFL to fine 10 Raiders players for their conduct at the event that violated COVID-19 protocols.

Hurst played against the Bills in Buffalo's 30-23 win this past Sunday in Las Vegas.