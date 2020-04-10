x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

Saints fullback Michael Burton re-tests negative for COVID, Detroit game will proceed, sources say

Saturday, on the eve of the team's game four matchup against the Detroit Lions, Burton's COVID-19 test returned a positive result, throwing the game into doubt.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown reception by wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fullback Michael Burton does not have coronavirus, according to multiple sources. 

Saturday, on the eve of the team's game four matchup against the Detroit Lions, Burton's COVID-19 test returned a positive result, throwing the game into doubt.

But a re-test Sunday morning came back positive, according to sources. All of the players who were in contact with Burton on the flight to Detroit also tested negative. 

Burton marks the fourth false-positive tests the Saints have seen since the team's training camp started in August. 

Already, several NFL games have been canceled or postponed because of coronavirus. None of those have involved New Orleans. 

The Tennessee Titans reportedly have several players out with COVID-19, pushing their week four game to week seven and throwing their week five game in jeopardy. New England's Cam Newton returned a positive test Saturday as well, postponing the Patriots-CHiefs game by several days. 

Both the Saints and the Lions are 1-2 going into their matchup Sunday,. Kickoff is at noon. 

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020