Report: Jessica Pegula could be in line for U.S. Olympic spot

NEW YORK — According to a report from NBC Sports, if Serena Williams does not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, Jessica Pegula could be in line to take that spot.

The report listed Sofia Kenin, Jennifer Brady, and Coco Gauff as the other U.S. singles tennis players who have said they plan to play.

Williams said she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics, but did not want to say why during her pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.

"I'm actually not on the Olympic list ... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Williams said.