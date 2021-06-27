Report: Jessica Pegula could be in line for U.S. Olympic spot

NEW YORK — According to a report from NBC Sports, if Serena Williams does not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, Jessica Pegula could be in line to take that spot.
The report listed Sofia Kenin, Jennifer Brady, and Coco Gauff as the other U.S. singles tennis players who have said they plan to play.
Williams said she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics, but did not want to say why during her pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.
"I'm actually not on the Olympic list ... Not that I'm aware of. If so, then I shouldn't be on it," Williams said.
The 39-year-old Williams has won four gold medals at past Summer Games for the United States: in both singles and doubles at the 2012 London Olympics — which held the tennis competition at the All England Club — and in doubles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics.