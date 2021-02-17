x
Jessica Pegula confident after Australian Open quarterfinal run

Pegula feels like she's proved she can play at a top level in tennis. Previously, her best run was a third-round appearance in the 2020 U.S. Open.
Credit: AP
United States' Jessica Pegula serves to France's Kristina Mladenovic during their match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

MELBOURNE, VIC — Jessica Pegula’s run in the Australian Open came to an end Tuesday night with a loss to 22nd-ranked Jennifer Brady.

Though she’s traveling back to the United States without a trophy in hand, her confidence is at all time high.

“Honestly, I feel fine it was a touch match," Pegula said. "I’m really happy for Jen (Brady). She stepped it her level. I’m excited I proved I’m playing at a top level. I feel good.”

The 26-year-old reached the tournament’s quarterfinals of a major for the first time in her career. Previously, her best run was a third-round appearance in the 2020 U.S. Open.

“I have proved I have the level to play with the top players now, which I think is such a stepping stone. I just think I’ve proved I’m sustaining that level right now, and that’s just something i have to take moving forward," she said.

Jessica has definitely turned a lot of heads in the tennis realm but also has gained the love of Bills Mafia.

“I think I put my head down, and knew my time was coming, and kind came together in these two weeks, and now I know I can do this. It feels good," Pegula said.

