Jessica Pegula confident after Australian Open quarterfinal run

Pegula feels like she's proved she can play at a top level in tennis. Previously, her best run was a third-round appearance in the 2020 U.S. Open.

MELBOURNE, VIC — Jessica Pegula’s run in the Australian Open came to an end Tuesday night with a loss to 22nd-ranked Jennifer Brady.

Though she’s traveling back to the United States without a trophy in hand, her confidence is at all time high.

“Honestly, I feel fine it was a touch match," Pegula said. "I’m really happy for Jen (Brady). She stepped it her level. I’m excited I proved I’m playing at a top level. I feel good.”

The 26-year-old reached the tournament’s quarterfinals of a major for the first time in her career. Previously, her best run was a third-round appearance in the 2020 U.S. Open.

“I have proved I have the level to play with the top players now, which I think is such a stepping stone. I just think I’ve proved I’m sustaining that level right now, and that’s just something i have to take moving forward," she said.

Jessica has definitely turned a lot of heads in the tennis realm but also has gained the love of Bills Mafia.