Pegula's run ends in Australian Open quarterfinals

#22 Jennifer Brady beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2,6-1 in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Tuesday night.
United States' Jennifer Brady, right, is embraced by compatriot Jessica Pegula after winning their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

MELBOURNE, VIC — Jessica Pegula had gone boldly where she had never gone before in a grand slam. 

Her game had reached a new level in a run to the Australian Open quarterfinals 

Tuesday night she met her match. 

Pegula took on her good friend and fellow American 22nd ranked Jennifer Brady.  Pegula had beaten Brady in their only meeting prior, but lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. 

Pegula started well showing strength and poise in winning the first set.  Brady looked tentative early but got more aggressive in coming to the net showing better strength and stamina as the match went on. 

Brady advances to the semis, while Pegula, ranked 61st heading into the tournament continues to show dramatic improvement and promise.  The soon to be 27 year old is playing the best tennis of her career. 

   

