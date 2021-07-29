Matt Anderson shares a peek of life inside the Olympic Village

He answered fan questions using the questions feature on his Instagram stories.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early Thursday morning, Matt Anderson, posted a story on his Instagram saying he had some free time in the Olympic Village and to ask him some questions.

2 On Your Side asked him what he thought about all the watch parties happening right here in Western New York and he wrote back: "Grateful for the abundance of people in my life that love and care for me." He posted that answer over a picture of 2 On Your Side interviewing his mom Nancy earlier this week at a watch party at Riverworks.

He was also asked how he felt having no fans at the games. Anderson said it took away some of the experience but he is still enjoying time competing with his teammates.

Anderson's family has been hosting watch parties for his matches at various restaurants in Western New York.