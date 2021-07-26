Western New Yorkers make an early splash at Olympics; Alvarez leaves for Tokyo

Artistic swimmer and Western New York native Anita Alvarez and her teammate Lindi Schroeder both left for Tokyo this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the Olympics get underway in Tokyo, we're celebrating Western New York and our local Olympians.

Matt Anderson competed twice this weekend with the U.S. men's volleyball team. They won one against France and lost one to the Russian Olympic Committee late Sunday night.

2 On Your Side caught up with Matt Anderson's mom at a watch party Sunday night at Rusty Buffalo.

"I'm very proud of him, I'm very happy they played wonderfully yesterday [Saturday]. I hope they continue this and let's go USA," said Nancy Anderson.

Nancy Anderson also said that she enjoyed traveling to his last two Olympic appearances in London and Rio, and would have been in Tokyo if there weren't restrictions for visitors, but was enjoying the party back home nonetheless.

Another Western New Yorker competing in Tokyo is tennis player Jessie Pegula. She tweeted Sunday after her doubles win "got the dub" following her first doubles match with Bethanie Mattek-Sands against Poland.

Their first day of competition August 2.