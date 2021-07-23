Matt Anderson's family plans local watch parties for the Olympics

Anderson's sisters and mother will be at local restaurants in Western New York to watch his volleyball matches this weekend.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — West Seneca native Matt Anderson will have plenty of people cheering him on during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. His family is partnering with a series of local restaurants to watch him, and the rest of Team USA's volleyball team, play this weekend.

Joelle Burke, Anderson's sister, told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger this is a tradition of sports that began when Matt first went to the Olympics in 2012.

These watch parties are open to the public so anyone can attend. The first one will be Saturday at Leo’s Pizza and the second will be at Rusty Buffalo. The point is to bring people together to watch the games and show some support for local businesses.

"We have always gone to Leo’s which, that will be our first viewing party when USA takes on France this Saturday at 8:45 a.m. We’re trying new this year, Rusty Buffalo, that will be the second match when USA takes on Russia on Sunday and that’s at 10:05 p.m. And also we added to the mix this year, Riverworks, Buffalo Riverworks," Burke told 2 On Your Side.

🎉IT'S #TokyoOlympics WEEK!🎉



Here are the schedules for the 🇺🇸 Olympic Volleyball Teams. Which match are you most looking forward to? pic.twitter.com/4pltTHlPjj — USA Volleyball (@usavolleyball) July 19, 2021

Anderson's mother will join his sisters and other family members during the local watch parties. COVID restrictions at the games prevented her from making the trip.

Also joining the fun is Max Holt's mother. Holt is competing with Anderson at the games. The two were also roommates in college. Holt's mother is planning to make the trip to Buffalo to watch the matches with Anderson's family.

The watch parties will take place at the following times: