Buffalo Bandits release 2023-24 schedule

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bandits and reigning National Lacrosse League champions have announced their 2023-24 schedule for the upcoming season.

The Bandits’ 2023-24 schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 9 at Albany – 7 p.m.

*Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. San Diego – 7:30 p.m. (Home opener / Banner raising ceremony)

*Friday, Dec. 29 vs. Georgia – 7:30 p.m.

*Saturday, Jan. 6 vs. Colorado – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 at Rochester – 7 p.m.

*Friday, Jan. 19 vs. New York – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 27 at Toronto – 7 p.m.

*Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. Rochester – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 at Halifax – 6:30 p.m.

*Saturday, Feb. 24 vs. Albany – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at Vancouver – 10 p.m.

*Friday, March 8 vs. Saskatchewan – 7:30 p.m.

*Saturday, March 16 vs. Toronto – 7 p.m.

*Friday, March 22 vs. Panther City – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at Philadelphia – 1 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at Colorado – 9 p.m.

*Saturday, April 13 vs. Calgary – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 20 at Las Vegas – 10 p.m.

Single-game tickets will go on sale on November 1, but you can buy season tickets now.