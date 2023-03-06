Buffalo Bandits ready to celebrate NLL championship with fans

The free party in Alumni Plaza will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, and it will be followed by Lacrosse Night with the Bisons at Sahlen Field.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's still one more date to circle this month for the Buffalo Bandits: their championship celebration.

That party in Alumni Plaza will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday. Last week the Bandits beat the Colorado Mammoth 13-4 to win their first championship since 2008, setting off a Banditland celebration.

Bandits players will be featured on the main stage before fans. The event is free, and will end at 6:15 p.m. with Bandits players leading a procession down Washington Street to Sahlen Field, where the Buffalo Bisons will be hosting Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark.