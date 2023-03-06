Buffalo Bandits ready to celebrate NLL championship with fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's still one more date to circle this month for the Buffalo Bandits: their championship celebration.
That party in Alumni Plaza will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday. Last week the Bandits beat the Colorado Mammoth 13-4 to win their first championship since 2008, setting off a Banditland celebration.
Bandits players will be featured on the main stage before fans. The event is free, and will end at 6:15 p.m. with Bandits players leading a procession down Washington Street to Sahlen Field, where the Buffalo Bisons will be hosting Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark.
National Lacrosse League Finals MVP Dhane Smith will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. That game against the Syracuse Mets is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m.