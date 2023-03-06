Celebration in Banditland: Fans celebrate an NLL championship

The Buffalo Bandits dominated the Colorado Mammoth during a decisive Game 3. Bandits fans said the players "took care of business."

The last time the Buffalo Bandits won the championship game was 15 years ago. Fast forward to Saturday night, when more than 1,000 fans showed their support at the Party in the Plaza before a decisive Game 3.

The Bandits beat the Colorado Mammoth 13-4 to win the National Lacrosse League championship.

"This is absolutely nuts," said Matt Spatz, a Bandits fan.

Spatz saw his team win, and he wanted his daughter to feel it too.

"I want to see her reaction. She is going to lose her mind. That's what I want to see because I had that joy," Spatz said.

Other fans had their finger crossed.

"We need this really bad. I am very nervous," one Bandits fan said. "I'm a Buffalo sports fan. You have to be a little nervous. Great team, I can't wait to be in there. It's Bandits land."

And Bandits land it is.