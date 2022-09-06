Single game tickets on sale for Sabres' games

The regular season starts with the home opener against Ottawa on October 13.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The puck will drop soon on the 2022-2023 Buffalo Sabres season

The Sabres announced that single game tickets are now on sale. You can purchase through the team's website at: sabres.com. The regular season starts with the home opener against Ottawa on October 13.

The Sabres also announced theme nights kicks off at the home opener with the Party in the Plaza. The first 12,000 fans attending the home opener will receive a City of Buffalo-themed Sabres flag. Other theme nights include Native American Heritage Night on December 4, Ryan Miller Night on January 19, Choose Love Night on February 1, and Sabretooth's birthday on February 11. For a full list of theme nights, check out the team's website.

Last week, the Sabres announced they will bring back the red and black jerseys with the goat head logo similar to the ones that the Sabres wore in the 1990s.

The red and black jerseys will debut at the November 23 game against St. Louis.

These are the games the team will wear the red/black jerseys.