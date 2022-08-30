Hamilton: Tage Thompson's new contract could be a bargain for the Sabres

'I think there’s a better chance that Thompson’s numbers improve which would make this contract an absolute bargain.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now we get to see a major part of Kevyn Adams' plan for the Buffalo Sabres. On Tuesday, Adams signed Tage Thompson to a 7-year/$50 million contract extension.

This is something that Adams has said from day one: draft well, trade well and re-sign your own players.

It’s been proven that high end NHL free agency is generally a disaster where teams regret contracts within three years of giving them out. It's how high-priced UFA works out in the National Hockey League.

I understand why some fans are nervous about his extension. Thompson just had his breakout season where his career high for goals went from eight to 38 and his career high for points went from 14 to 68.

Buffalo already has been burned, giving Jeff Skinner $9 million after his career year of 40 goals, but I think the 24-year-old Thompson is different.

The skill and the drive that Thompson showed after Don Granato made the brilliant move of putting him at center should still be there. The players around Thompson should only be better and with the recent drafts.

The team should keep getting better. I think there’s a better chance that Thompson’s numbers improve which would make this contract an absolute bargain.

Of the 16 players in the NHL that scored 40 goals last season, only one, Elias Lindholm of the Calgary Flames, made less than $6 million. The number goes up to 11 players who scored 40 goals and make over $8 million - only six of them make over $9 million.

If Thompson is a consistent 35 to 40-goal scorer for the seven years of the deal, can you imagine what 40-goal scorers will be making at the end of this contract?

Of course, if Thompsons' stellar season was a one-year thing, Adams will be under intense fire.

What are the things that make me think this signing is going to work? Thompson has the speed, the moves, the vision and the reach to be an above average player as he cuts to the middle on the rush. Teams can no longer use the wall to defend him and he backs them off. His shot is elite and he’s learned how to get it off quicker which means goalies have trouble getting set for it.

Thompson will also see his point total go up as his assist totals go up. I think his assist totals will increase because of the young, skilled players on the way. Just guys like Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka are projected to be goal scorers in this league.

I think Alex Tuch will be a consistent 25-goal guy, and that will mean Thompson is setting him up too.

This is the same contract Kyle Connor signed with the Winnipeg Jets back in 2019 after netting 34 goals and 32 assists for 66 points. That was Connor’s second 30-goal season, but he is a winger.

Adams told Sabres.com, "Tage Thompson embodies the pride we expect from every player who wears the Buffalo Sabres sweater. His success last season is a testament to his unrelenting dedication to his craft and commitment to bettering the team both on and off the ice, which we believe will help us reach even greater heights moving forward.

"We are thrilled to extend Tage, keeping him and his family in Buffalo for many years to come."

If Adams is wrong, then he will suffer the heat and the consequences, but I like the fact that he has total conviction in his philosophy on how to get better and how to win.

I respect that Adams doesn’t care what the media thinks, and he doesn’t care what the fans think. He’s going to do it his way and that’s what this signing is. He’s rewarding his players. I think that’s the right thing to do.