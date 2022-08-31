Sabres will bring back 'goat head' jersey for 12 games this season

The Sabres are bringing back the red and black goat head for select games this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 90s Sabres fans rejoice, Buffalo announced on Wednesday that they will debut a new red and black uniform with the goat head logo similar to the jerseys that the Sabres wore in the 1990s.

To say this is overdue is an understatement. Immediate reaction was extremely positive on social media among hockey fans.

When Alex Tuch met the media for his introductory news conference earlier this year, he said he hoped the team could play with those retro red and black jerseys. The Sabres granted that wish.

The new uniform will be fully revealed in early November with the debut set for Nov. 23 against the St. Louis Blues.

Huge W for Buffalo https://t.co/s4aPrSFDNx — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) August 31, 2022

What we do know is that the logo will look very similar to what they wore in the 90s, just with a resigned white Buffalo head and a thicker red around the edge of the logo.

The Buffalo Sabres will wear the red and black uniforms on these dates: