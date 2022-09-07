Sabres development camp begins at Harborcenter

Sabres prospects look to impress as development camp begins.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres development camp is underway at Harborcenter.

The Blue and Gold team took the ice Wednesday afternoon, and among the players, Owen Power was the clear feature guarantee Sabre that was on the ice.

Many of these kids are just looking to make a solid impression, but realistically, it will take several years with the hope of just getting the chance to play in the NHL.

As far as players we should expect to see in the league? There's Power, of course, and 16th overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft Noah Ostlund was fresh off the draft floor from Montreal and suited up at Harborcenter.

Also worth noting: Ninth overall pick Matthew Savoie was not on the ice, as expected; he's still receiving from a injury last season. Savoie is getting extra off-ice chemistry boosts as his former roommate and teammate in the WHL, Peyton Krebs, is in Buffalo for camp and says it's exciting having Savoie in the organization.

"He's a special kid, obviously. He played in the Western League at 15 when I was 17 or 18. You guys got a great player and person. ... It will be exciting to watch in the future," Krebs said about Savoie being drafted by Buffalo.