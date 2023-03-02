Buffalo Sabres sign Dylan Cozens to 7-year extension

The team announced Tuesday, they've signed Cozens to a new seven-year contract extension worth $49.7 million dollars.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres' second-line center Dylan Cozens will be calling the Key Bank Center home for a little bit longer. The team announced Tuesday, they've signed Cozens to a new seven-year contract extension worth $49.7 million dollars.

The 2019 seventh-overall draft pick has 17 goals and 26 assists in 49 games, setting another season high. Cozens is currently on pace for 0.88 points per game, second in his draft class.

When asked about Cozens in December, Sabres coach Don Granato said, "He competes for the right reason being in a team sport. He brings guys in with him, he drags people into the fight, per se, which is a real indicator of his leadership and leadership ability going forward."

The Sabres have now signed three members of their core to seven-year contracts. Tage Thompson signed a $50 million dollar contract in August. Mattias Samuelsson signed for $30 million dollars in October. Cozens, Thompson, and Samuelsson are all younger than 26.

As of February 7, the Sabres are sitting on the cusp of a wildcard spot and the playoff race is heating up. Buffalo is tied with the Flordia Panthers with 56 points. Both are one point behind the Penguins for the final wildcard spot.

Eastern Conference Standings as of 2/7

Metropolitan:

Carolina Hurricanes - 76 Points New Jersey Devils - 70 Points New York Rangers - 64 Points

Atlantic

Boston Bruins - 83 Points Toronto Maple Leafs - 70 Points Tampa Bay Lightning - 65 Points

Wildcard 1: Washington Capitols - 60 Points

Wildcard 2: Pittsburgh Penguins - 57 Points

New York Islanders - 57 Points

Buffalo Sabres - 56 Points