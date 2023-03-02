Sabres exit All-Star Break looking to snap record-long playoff streak

With 32 games remaining, Buffalo heads down the home stretch attempting to qualify for the NHL's second season for the first time in over a decade.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres exit the All-Star break one point out of the last Eastern Conference playoff spot with 32 games spread over the 63 days left in their season. While they won’t play again until Saturday, the teams around them will being their second half as early as Monday night.

The Capitals sit in the first Wild Card, and like Buffalo are off until Feb. 11, when they’ll host the league-leading Bruins. They have the fewest games remaining with 29, but also have the easiest remaining schedule with just 13 of those games against opponents currently in the playoffs.

The second Wild Card and the team directly ahead of the Sabres is the Penguins. Pittsburgh has the most games left with 33 and will play twice before Buffalo next touches the ice: Tuesday against Colorado and Friday against Anaheim. Both the Caps and Pens come out of the break chilly, each winning just four of their last 10 contests.

Directly behind the Sabres are the Islanders, just a point back and now featuring ex-Canuck Bo Horvat. Prepare for a little sticker shock this week as New York will play three times before Buffalo’s next game, and three of their next four are against teams well outside of the playoff picture.



The other team within close proximity is the Panthers. They’re two points behind Buffalo with two less games to go. They’ll host the Lightning and Sharks before the Sabres play next.



Trying to end the longest streak in league history without making the playoffs, the Sabres will play 17 of their 32 games left against teams currently in the playoffs, two of those against the Caps, two against the Isles, two against the Panthers, and none against the Pens.