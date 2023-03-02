x
Sabres

Sabres' Dahlin scores in Atlantic's NHL All-Star Game final

Dahlin was awarded a penalty shot with under a minute to go in the final game and was unable to score, but he immediately got behind Connor Hellebuyck after.

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and the Atlantic Division won the NHL All-Star Game final on Saturday, 7-5 over the Central Division.

Dahlin was awarded a penalty shot with under a minute to go in the game and was unable to score, but he immediately got behind Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck after the missed shot to extend the Atlantic's lead to 7-3.

The Atlantic beat the Metro Division in the semi-final game 10-6. As the division's only defenseman in the 3-on-3 game, Dahlin had two shots on goal and an assist on Montreal's Nick Suzuki's go-ahead goal to put the Atlantic up 7-6.

Florida's Matthew Tkachuk had three goals and two assists. Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk had a goal and three assists.

