BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres all but said it Thursday afternoon.

On Twitter, the Sabres indicated that they're going to wear gold jerseys this season, and a year from now, they're going back to the royal blue

In May, after the team revealed their 50th anniversary logos, some fans had taken to social media, asking whether royal blue would return to the team's color scheme.

The team will unveil the 50th anniversary jersey Friday morning.

