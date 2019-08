BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC has released the television schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 NHL season. The Sabres are set to appear five times, all on NBCSN.

November 8 - vs. Tampa Bay (Stockholm, Sweden) 2:00pm

December 10 - vs. St. Louis 7:30pm

December 17 - at Toronto 7:00pm

February 6 - vs. Detroit 7:00pm

February 26 - at Colorado 8:00pm