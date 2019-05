BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres' will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary during the 2019-2020 season.

In preparation, the Sabres unveiled their 50th Anniversary logos.

According to the team's website, the logo will be turned into a patch that players will wear on their jerseys.

Many fans are already asking the Sabres on social media where the Sabres' signature royal blue color is in the logo.

A second logo will also be used throughout the season.

Buffalo Sabres