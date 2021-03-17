Sabres fire head coach Ralph Krueger

The team has struggled through the 2021 season, and most recently a 12 game losing streak.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday morning on Twitter that head coach Ralph Krueger has been relieved of his duties.

He has been with the team since 2019 and was the sixth coach of the Pegula ownership. Since Terry Pegula was introduced as owner Lindy Ruff, Ron Rolston, Ted Nolan, Dan Bylsma, Phil Housley and, until this morning, Krueger have manned the Sabres' bench. No word yet on who will replace him as head coach of the team.

Many analysts have said for weeks now that this announcement was a matter of "when" not "if". In fact just yesterday, Channel 2 Sports Director Adam Benigni expressed his surprise that the Sabres had still not made a coaching change.

