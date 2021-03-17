Devils end long home skid, hand Sabres 12th straight defeat

Tobias Rieder and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo but the Sabres lost their 12th straight, the third-longest slide in franchise history.

NEWARK, N.J. — Miles Wood scored the tie breaking goal on a power play early in the third period and the New Jersey Devils beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a matchup of skidding teams.

Yegor Sharangovich and Sami Vatanen also had goals as the Devils ended an 11-game losing streak on home ice. Mackenzie Blackwood made 33 saves.

Tobias Rieder and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo but the Sabres lost their 12th straight, the third-longest slide in franchise history.