Ovechkin matches Esposito with 717th goal; Caps rout Sabres

Alexander Ovechkin matched Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL's career list with his 717th goal and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-0.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alexander Ovechkin matched Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL's career list with his 717th goal and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-0.

Ovechkin scored in the third period, helping send the Capitals to their fifth straight win with his 1,299th career point — one shy of becoming the 35th player to reach 1,300.

He scored from the slot off a pass from former Sabre Conor Sheary, who found Ovechkin cutting toward the net. Ovechkin snapped a quick shot past Carter Hutton, who was screened.