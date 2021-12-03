Sabres drop 9th straight overall, fall to Penguins 5-2

Tage Thompson and Victor Olofsson scored for Buffalo, but the comeback attempt once again fell short.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the free-falling Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Jake Guentzel scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 8 minutes, 24 seconds left in the second period.

Brandon Tanev, Anthony Angelo and Bryan Rust, with an empty-netter, also scored. Tristan Jarry stopped 21 shots and was assisted on Rust’s goal.

Pittsburgh has won 11 of its past 14. Pittsburgh’s Mike Sullivan became the NHL’s fourth U.S.-born coach to win 300 games, and 12th overall to have that many career victories and at least two Stanley Cup titles.

The teams will complete the two-game series Saturday night.