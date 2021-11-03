Sabres announce ticketing policy for limited attendance March 20

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres are set to allow a limited number of fans to attend their home game March 20 against the Boston Bruins.
The team announced the ticketing guidelines Wednesday night.
The highlights are as follows:
- Season ticket holders will have first access to tickets on Thursday. The Sabres will make direct contact with season ticket holders with further instructions.
- Whatever tickets remain will go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. Friday.
- Fans attending will need to present evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the game. The Sabres have worked with Quest Diagnostics to provide more affordable testing for fans wishing to attend games.
- Fans will need to download the CLEAR app and verify their identity. They will then be able to link to their test results to confirm their test status before entering the building.
New York State allowed arenas and stadiums with capacities of 10,000 or more to host fans at 10% capacity so long as they meet the requirements listed above and adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines.